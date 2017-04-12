Convenience Store Owner Accused Of Running Illegal Gaming Operat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Convenience Store Owner Accused Of Running Illegal Gaming Operation

Posted: Updated:
Ashraf Salim is in the Tulsa County jail. Ashraf Salim is in the Tulsa County jail.
The store is currently closed, but when you look inside there are some empty spaces where investigators say four now confiscated slot machines used to sit. The store is currently closed, but when you look inside there are some empty spaces where investigators say four now confiscated slot machines used to sit.
The stickers on the machines say they're for fun only - the customer gets no cash or credit from playing. The stickers on the machines say they're for fun only - the customer gets no cash or credit from playing.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A convenience store owner is in jail, accused of running an illegal gaming operation out of his east Tulsa shop.

Ashraf Salim is in the Tulsa County jail right now; his arrest report says an undercover deputy was able to gamble on slot machines inside the convenience store Salim owns.

The store is currently closed, but when you look inside there are some empty spaces where investigators say four now confiscated slot machines used to sit.

“When I walked in I thought that we were gonna go to some back room on the property where these machines were kept, but when I turned around, they were right there by the window. They were completely in open sight. Everybody who would come in the store would see them,” said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The stickers on the machines say they're for fun only - the customer gets no cash or credit from playing.

But Roebuck said when an undercover deputy went in to play and won, the deputy walked away with cash from the store register.

“That gave us enough probable cause that we needed to get a warrant,” Roebuck said.

Deputies arrested the store owner, Salim, Wednesday morning at his south Tulsa home. Roebuck said Salim was laundering the slot machine money to live a lavish lifestyle.

“When the proceeds of this are likely going to fund a criminal enterprise, that does affect people. It does line the pockets of criminals who prey on people,” she said.

Salim was arrested in 2014 in connection with a multi-state K2 ring bust but hasn't gone to trial yet for that case.

The most recent arrest report says deputies also confiscated small amount of synthetic marijuana from the store.

The sheriff's office said Homeland Security agents are also involved in the investigation, and it's likely the feds will seize Salim's home and business.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.