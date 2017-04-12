Former TU Star Keevan Lucas To Hold Meet And Greet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former TU Star Keevan Lucas To Hold Meet And Greet

TULSA, Oklahoma -

As former TU receiver Keevan Lucas prepares for professional football, the first-team all-conference performer will meet fans and sign autographs at S&S Sports Cards in Broken Arrow this Saturday, April 15, from 2-4 p.m.

S&S Sports Cards is located at 2012 West Washington Street South in Broken Arrow.

Lucas had a team-high 1,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and a 14.6 average per catch on 81 receptions as a senior in 2015 while turning in five 100-yard receiving games. 

He completed his career ranked third on the school’s career receiving list with 3,250 yards, while his 32 career TD receptions tied for the school record. 

Lucas had 11 career 100-yard receiving games.

