Mullin Resumes Town Halls After Canceling Due To Security Concer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Mullin Resumes Town Halls After Canceling Due To Security Concerns

Posted: Updated:
Mullin had a respectful crowd there; and though he had some time to instruct them how to behave at the meeting, he didn't have time to answer all their questions. Mullin had a respectful crowd there; and though he had some time to instruct them how to behave at the meeting, he didn't have time to answer all their questions.
Suzanne Hathaway was at the Tahlequah meeting that didn't happen. Suzanne Hathaway was at the Tahlequah meeting that didn't happen.
STIGLER, Oklahoma -

Less than 24 hours after Representative Markwayne Mullin canceled a town hall in Tahlequah over security concerns, the congressman met with Oklahomans in Stigler.

Mullin had a respectful crowd there; and though he had some time to instruct them how to behave at the meeting, he didn't have time to answer all their questions.

During the meeting, Mullin talked about the debt, North Korea, education and environmental deregulation; but he started with a talk about respect.

“What we should always do is be respectful of the other person’s opinion, can you guys agree on that,” he said. “After you ask your question, please have a seat. Second thing, I don’t care if you got a red piece of paper…don’t hold up any signs.”

The speech came after the congressman said a Facebook comment prompted him to cancel the Tahlequah town hall Tuesday evening; a comment about civil unrest with his home address included.

4/11/2017 Related Story: Markwayne Mullin Cancels Town Hall Meeting Citing 'Safety Concerns'

He said the commenter hasn’t been arrested, but they know who she is. He said the "venue didn't want to go along with our protocols," about a threat, but was never clear on what they wouldn't do.

Suzanne Hathaway was at the Tahlequah meeting that didn't happen.

“This was the first that I had heard that he’d received some kind of threatening message, you know, ‘anybody feel like getting arrested,’ so, you know, we were really disappointed,” she said of the meeting being canceled.

The congressman also spoke with us about a controversial comment he made saying taxpayers didn’t pay his salary. Mullin told us he was trying to make a point that he’s not a career politician and that his personal taxes covers more than his salary.

The congressman is continuing to have town hall meetings; he'll be in southern Oklahoma Thursday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.