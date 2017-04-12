Tulsa Most Wanted Arrested After Short Chase

One of Tulsa’s most wanted was taken into custody after a short chase Wednesday evening.

Tulsa Police said officers were watching a west Tulsa apartment for Anthony Brugh; he was wanted out of Tulsa County for several complaints, including possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said when Brugh arrived at the apartment, he hit an officer with his truck; police said the officer fired a shot at the car before a chase.

The chase ended near Apache and Harvard and Brugh was arrested.

The officer hit by the car is expected to be okay.