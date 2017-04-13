Storm System Set To Move Into Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Storm System Set To Move Into Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We are tracking a system today to our west that may bring a few scattered showers or storms into the area later.   The chance for a passing shower or two will exist for the daytime hours but a slightly better chance will arrive later tonight into pre-dawn Friday as the main short wave begins migrating into north central Oklahoma.  Friday morning this system will quickly exit into southern and central Kansas taking the low chance for showers and storms away from the area.   Most locations across eastern and southeastern Oklahoma will remain void of any precipitation with this system.  Areas around the metro to the northwest will have a better shot of showers or storms.  

Friday very strong south winds are likely from 20 to 35 mph along with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday we’ll see windy and warm conditions with highs in the lower 80's.   Most of the day will be precipitation free across the state, and this holds for eastern OK.   Late Saturday evening storms will develop across northwestern Oklahoma and south central Kansas along a slowly moving cold front.   A few of these storms may be strong to severe across these areas with slightly better upper level flow and support.  

Late Saturday night into Sunday this weak front will slide across southern Kansas and may briefly enter far northern Oklahoma before stalling.   This should help to bring some of the storms into our region Sunday morning that may move southeast with time into the area.   We’ll continue our probability of storms for Easter Sunday morning through midday with highs in the mid to upper 70's. 

Monday into early next week the pattern becomes messy but the overall forecast scenario will keep a chance of thunderstorms across the northern half of the state along with lows near 60 and highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's.   The severe weather threats are usually never zero this time of the year, but the upper air low will be relatively weak Sunday morning into Monday compared to normal climatology.  This means we can’t rule out a stray strong to severe storms with any of these systems but the overall severe threats will be minimal other than some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall on occasion for most of eastern Oklahoma. 

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
