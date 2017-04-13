Tulsa Officer Injured In Crash Involving Suspected DUI Driver - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Officer Injured In Crash Involving Suspected DUI Driver

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say Tulsa officer K. Hoey was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was struck by a suspected drunk driver early Thursday.

That driver, 48-year-old Ronald McMorris was arrested.  

Police say just after midnight, Officer Hoey was headed home at the end of his shift, when at the intersection of West 51st Street and 65th West Avenue, McMorris' westbound GMC pickup went left of center and struck Hoey's eastbound car.  

That collision caused both vehicles to roll over.

Police say Hoey was able to crawl out of his vehicle and EMSA took him to the hospital to be checked out.

In their report, police said McMorris told officers he must have fallen asleep just prior to the crash.

TPD Sgt. Robert Rohloff says this is his squad's fourth patrol car damaged in DUI related accidents since the end of December.

"We've been so short on calls, I've had to double up officers. We just haven't had any cars available," Rohloff said.

On Saturday, April 8, police say a woman on a motorcycle was killed at the same location when her motorcycle went left of center. 

Ronald McMorris was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of a DUI injury accident and failure to keep in the proper lane.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for April 20th.

