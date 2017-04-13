Hearing Scheduled For Cartwheeling Pawhuska Substitute Teacher - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hearing Scheduled For Cartwheeling Pawhuska Substitute Teacher

Posted: Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A former Pawhuska substitute teacher who is accused of exposing herself to students is set to be in an Osage County courtroom Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lacey Sponsler, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor larceny charge in a Tulsa County case.  Originally, she was charged with a felony after Broken Arrow Police said she stole a purse at a bowling alley. Court records show a judge suspended her sentence.

3/23/2017 Related Story: Cartwheeling Substitute Teacher Arrested For Grand Larceny In BA

The Osage County court hearing follows her arrest in January 2017, after Pawhuska Police said Sponsler allegedly performed  a cartwheel in front of students without her underwear.

Lacey Sponsler is charged with indecent exposure.  

A trial date on that charge has not yet been set.

