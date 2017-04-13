Jenks Man Arrested For Threatening To Set His Mom On Fire

A Jenks man who reportedly poured gasoline on his mother, then threatened to light her on fire earlier this month is now behind bars.

Sheriff's deputies arrested 37-year-old Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the April 11th incident.

In their report, deputies said police were called to the mother's home shortly after the event, but Smith had fled prior to their arrival.

Deputies located Justin Smith at his Jenks' residence late Wednesday. He was then booked into the Tulsa County jail.