Tulsa County Reports Two New Flu Deaths, Statewide Total Now 92

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma climbed to 92 according to the Oklahoma Department of Health with the latest two deaths reported in Tulsa County in the past week.

The department released its report Thursday.

Last week, the OSDH said there had been 90 deaths related to the flu since the season began last fall.

The latest data shows Tulsa County now 22 deaths from complications from the flu. Oklahoma County has recorded 13 deaths so far this season.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 21

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 6

Beaver 1

Beckham 3

Blaine 13

Bryan 32

Caddo 10

Canadian 40

Carter 25

Cherokee 35

Choctaw 8

Cleveland 141

Coal 1

Comanche 49

Cotton 1

Craig 8

Creek 65

Custer 19

Delaware 5

Dewey 4

Garfield 31

Garvin 17

Grady 21

Grant 4

Greer 3

Harper 7

Haskell 7

Hughes 7

Jackson 14

Jefferson 4

Johnston 9

Kay 35

Kingfisher 10

Kiowa 2

Latimer 7

Le Flore 5

Lincoln 31

Logan 43

Love 6

Major 3

Marshall 12

Mayes 45

McClain 22

McCurtain 9

McIntosh 21

Murray 9

Muskogee 57

Noble 4

Nowata 3

Okfuskee 3

Oklahoma 408

Okmulgee 23

Osage 34

Ottawa 14

Pawnee 10

Payne 27

Pittsburg 37

Pontotoc 23

Pottawatomie 59

Pushmataha 1

Rogers 56

Seminole 12

Sequoyah 12

Stephens 20

Texas 2

Tillman 3

Tulsa 538

Wagoner 57

Washington 14

Washita 5

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.