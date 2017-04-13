Police: Mannford Man Arrested For Rape Of 12-Year-Old Girl

A Mannford man has been arrested after investigators say he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Todd Ellis Minney was booked on charges of first-degree rape, lewd proposals to a child under 16 and forcible sodomy.

Mannford police said the girl's mother reported her suspicions that the 40-year-old Minney was "being inappropriate with her daughter by texting her and following her around the neighborhood," an affidavit states. Police said the girl at first denied the sexual relationship and said she visited Minney's house to see his children.

The mother said she told her daughter to stay away from his home but that the girl had been seen leaving it over spring break.

The affidavit said police questioned the girl again after the mother and an aunt found text messages between Minney and the 12 year old and notes Minney had written. At that time, the girl told officers she had had sexual intercourse and performed other sex acts with Minney seven or eight times starting in late January 2017.

She also said he sent her a nude photo of himself.

Mannford Police said Minney is currently serving a three-year deferred sentence for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.