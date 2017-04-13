TPD Seeks Suspect, Vehicle Of Interest In Sexual Assault - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Seeks Suspect, Vehicle Of Interest In Sexual Assault

Contact TPD Crime Stoppers if you recognize this vehicle. Police said it may have a sticker on the rear passenger window. Contact TPD Crime Stoppers if you recognize this vehicle. Police said it may have a sticker on the rear passenger window.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect and a vehicle involved in a sexual assault Monday.

Police said the 42-year-old female victim was walking in the area of 2500 E. 11th Street on April 10 at about 2:45 a.m. when she was approached by a white male who attempted to talk to her. 

The victim was hesitant and continued to walk away from the suspect, police said. 

The man then ran after the victim as she crossed the street and he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to a nearby business parking lot where he forced her to perform a sex act on him. 

The victim was then dragged by her hair again to the side of a building where he forced her to perform a sex act on him again, police said. 

TPD said the suspect then forced the victim to get into his vehicle where she was driven to another location where she was sexually assaulted a third time. 

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man with a full beard and mustache. He is about 6'3" and 280 lbs.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a logo on the front and khaki pants. 

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2000-2003 Lincoln Town Car, possibly silver in color. Police said the vehicle may have a sticker on the rear passenger window. 

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or submit a web tip here, or contact the TPD Sex Crimes unit at 918-596-9168. 

Police have released a YouTube video with surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle. View the video below or click here to view it. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
