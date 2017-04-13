Lawyer: United Passenger Suffered Broken Nose, Concussion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Lawyer: United Passenger Suffered Broken Nose, Concussion

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
CBS News CBS News
CHICAGO -

United Airlines will likely face a lawsuit from David Dao, the doctor who was violently dragged off an overbooked flight on Sunday, Dao’s attorneys said in a wide-ranging press conference in Chicago Thursday. 

“Will there be a lawsuit? Probably,” said Thomas Demetrio, one of the two aviation lawyers representing Dao. He hinted there could be multiple defendants, saying “just because United is responsible, doesn’t mean the city of Chicago isn’t responsible.” 

Video of Dao’s violent removal went viral, sparking widespread criticism of the airline and its CEO’s apparently tone-deaf attempts to explain himself.  

Demetrio said that the experience of being dragged off the plane was more traumatizing for Dao than fleeing Vietnam in 1975. He said his client suffered a severe concussion and a broken nose, and lost two front teeth. Dao spent several days in the hospital after the April 9 incident, and was released late last night, according to his lawyers.

Dao, a 69-year-old doctor, is the father of five children, his lawyer said. One of them, Crystal Dao Pepper, gave a brief statement at the press conference.

The legal team offered few details on the timing or details of the likely suit, noting that it would likely come “much sooner” than the legal window of two years after an incident. 

Demetrios played down the possibility of a class-action suit, saying he believes what happened to Dao was exceptional. “Rudeness and bullying of customers has gone the next step now to injury,” he said. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.