Police Investigate After 13-Year-Old Tulsa Girl Escapes Abduction

Tulsa Police are investigating an apparent attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Police said the suspect is a bald, clean shaven black male believed to be in his 30s and driving a white Dodge 4x4 pickup.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. near Owen Park at West Easton Avenue and North Quanah, according to law enforcement. The girl was walking to school at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, 1202 West Easton.

The girl said she was was approached by the man who started making advances to her. A passerby saw what was happening and said something to the driver, so he drove off.

Sergeant Shane Tuell said things like this don't happen often, but it's important to let your child know how to react if they do.

"We always encourage kids to walk in groups, but that's not always possible, and we get that," Tuell said. "What parents need to do, and what children need to know to do, is to scream, yell, turn and walk the other way. Let an adult know something's wrong immediately."

Police would like to speak to the Good Samaritan about the incident to get more information. They are also asking for any businesses that might have cameras in the area to contact them.