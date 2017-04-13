Tulsa Voted Top City For Millennials; Representatives To Speak In NYC

President of Visit Tulsa, Ray Hoyt was invited to speak at a three-day conference in NYC in June.

The city of Tulsa has a growing reputation as a haven for millennials, so now the Tulsa Chamber is going to New York City to tell others how we are making it happen.

Forbes just ranked Tulsa the number one city for young entrepreneurs.

"We are on the same list as cities like Nashville, Minneapolis, Cleveland and Austin, and that is a pretty big deal for brand recognition for Tulsa," said President of Visit Tulsa, Ray Hoyt.

Hoyt has been invited to speak at a three-day conference in New York City in June.

His session is The Millennial Mindset, and Hoyt will join the stage with a speaker from Portland.

"Because we are on the front end of this huge renaissance Tulsa is going through, people want to talk about that and how did we do that and how we got started," he said.

Hoyt said it’s all about momentum, along with private and public investment, and a community changing its position or attitude about what they want to be.

"I think that is important for a lot of cities trying to figure it out because Tulsa has figured it out," he said.