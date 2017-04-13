BA Senior Critically Injured Signed As Honorary TU Cross Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

BA Senior Critically Injured Signed As Honorary TU Cross Country Member

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Senior Logan Henry was hit by a car three years ago during cross country practice and given just a two-percent chance of survival. Wednesday, he was given a special signing ceremony, putting pen to paper to join the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

"It meant everything to me because I have always wanted to go to TU ever since I was, I would say six maybe,” said Henry.

Jered Henry added, "To look at this community and the way Broken Arrow and the University of Tulsa came together, that just means the world to his family."

