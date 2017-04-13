New Bike Lanes Open In Brady District

"Passionate is a fair statement about me and bicycling," said Tulsa Tough Executive Director Malcolm McCollam.

The new Brady District bike lanes are open, and cyclists are excited.

"Passionate is a fair statement about me and bicycling," said Tulsa Tough Executive Director Malcolm McCollam.

He has been riding bikes for more than three decades, and Thursday, McCollam got to ride the new Boston Avenue cycling tracks for the first time.

"It was quite nice actually. It was clearly marked where I was supposed to go, I didn't have any issues with motorists, I was in my lane; I found it an enjoyable experience," he said.

The new lanes are a different kind of bike lane than you might be used to seeing. The idea behind this section of bike lane is for parked cars to block cyclists from oncoming traffic.

New bike lanes and vehicle parking spots are marked with white paint while green paint warns cyclists and drivers that, in that particular area, they will share the road.

"The cycle track is probably the highest level of safety available on the actual roadway,” said Planning Coordination Manager Matt Liechty.

The extra level of safety could work wonders for beginners.

"I think this is really a new concept, a new design that's been evolving across the United States for the past several years to try to address some of the fears that people have of being on the road with cars," McCollam said.

But learning how to safely maneuver the new lanes, will take time; McCollam advises drivers and cyclists to put their phones away and pay attention to the road.

"Just treat others the way you would like to be treated," he said.