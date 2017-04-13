Okmulgee County Chase Ends In Crash With Suspect, Sheriff - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Okmulgee County Chase Ends In Crash With Suspect, Sheriff

Posted: Updated:
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old driver Levi Womack led deputies on a dangerous chase Wednesday with two juvenile passengers. The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old driver Levi Womack led deputies on a dangerous chase Wednesday with two juvenile passengers.
He said the two trucks became intertwined - with Sheriff Eddy Rice's truck bumper locked into the suspect's bumper. He said the two trucks became intertwined - with Sheriff Eddy Rice's truck bumper locked into the suspect's bumper.
Investigator Smokey Patchin. Investigator Smokey Patchin.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A high-speed chase in Okmulgee County ended with three people behind bars Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said it asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for help, but it’s what the suspect did that ended the chase.

There’s damage to a fence along Highway 75 where the crash ended; it happened after the sheriff’s office said the suspect’s pickup and the sheriff’s truck collided and slid off the road.

4/12/2017 Related Story: High-Speed Okmulgee Chase Ends With Wreck

The landowner is now left cleaning up the mess after the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old driver Levi Womack led deputies on a dangerous chase Wednesday with two juvenile passengers in a stolen pickup.

Investigator Smokey Patchin said, "I mean these guys were driving at times over 120, swerving at vehicles - they swerved at the sheriff, they swerved at me. They were very reckless."

The chase started just outside Okmulgee and went onto Highway 75 where the driver was on the wrong side of the road at one point.

Patchin said deputies asked OHP to help them by doing a tactical vehicle intervention.

"When you rub vehicles together at high speeds - we're not trained to do that," Patchin said.

He said no troopers were close enough to help, but actions by the suspect ended the chase.

"They landed on their brakes and when they did he hit them with his truck at about 95 miles per hour, so it was pretty interesting," Patchin said.

He said the two trucks became intertwined - with Sheriff Eddy Rice's truck bumper locked into the suspect's bumper, and at the speed they were driving, Patchin said the sheriff had no choice but to crash into the stolen pickup.

"Sheriff was driving a big truck. Takes a lot to make those stop when you get them going fast," he said.

The investigator estimates about $15,000 worth of damage to Sheriff Rice's truck.

The sheriff's office said the stolen truck was totaled, but deputies returned several items inside it to the owner.

They took the driver and two juveniles into custody.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.