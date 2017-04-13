TPD Looking For Suspect In Sexual Assault Caught On Camera - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Looking For Suspect In Sexual Assault Caught On Camera

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say a violent sexual assault was caught on surveillance video. One sergeant said the stranger attack is hard to watch.

Police said the suspect asked the victim for directions so he could get her close. They said she started to answer the question before she started feeling uncomfortable and ran into the street.

The video shows the woman backing away from the man but he runs toward her and grabs her. She throws her drink at him, but he grabs her by the hair and pulls her toward a parking lot.

She struggles but he pulls so hard that she loses her footing, then, he drags her behind a truck where he sexually assaults her the first time.

Sergeant Jillian Phippen said, "Honestly, watching this video, it made the hair on the back of my neck stand up because that could've been me, could've been one of my loved ones. It is very scary to think about - this does happen."

She said the man had seen the woman walking near 11th and Atlanta around 2:00 a.m.

First, he parked with his lights off, then turned them on and drove toward her.

After the first assault, he dragged her to a second spot in the same lot and assaulted her again, then forced her into his car and drove her to another location for a third assault.

"Once that third sexual assault, he drove her to another location and physically kicked her out of the car," Phippen said.

She said the man is white, 6-feet-3-inches, 250 to 280 pounds with a full beard and mustache and may walk with a limp.

They believe he was driving an early 2000s silver Lincoln Town Car.

If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

