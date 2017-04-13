Early Walks Doom Sooners In Loss To Michigan

The No. 10 University of Oklahoma baseball team opened its weekend series at No. 13 Michigan with a 5-2 loss at Ray Fisher Stadium on Thursday evening. The Sooners fell to 27-10 overall, while the Wolverines improved to 27-7.

Oklahoma was playing behind early as sophomore right-hander Dylan Grove (Moore, Okla.) did not get out of the first. In 0.2 innings, Grove (1-3) issued five walks, hit a batter and save three runners cross in the first inning without allowing a hit.

The Sooners got a run back in the next half inning as sophomore left fielder Steele Walker (Prosper, Texas) was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Senior first baseman Austin O’Brien (Owasso, Okla.) picked up a single to center to put two on with nobody out. Sophomore third baseman Cade Harris (Leona, Texas) came through with a two-out single through the right side to score Walker from second.

Michigan added to its lead in the fifth on a two-run home run to center by third baseman Drew Lugbauer; his 10th of the season. Oklahoma notched a single tally in the next half inning as O’Brien hit a home run over the 27’ wall in left; his fourth of the season.

Lefty Oliver Jaskie (5-1) went seven-strong innings in the start for the Wolverines. He allowed just two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Right-hander Mac Lozer pitched two scoreless inning of relief to lock down his first save of the season and contributed three strikeouts.

In relief for the Sooners, sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Madden (Westminster, Colo.) was able to stabilize the situation on the mound. He tossed 5.1 innings and matched his career-high with six strikeouts. The one blemish was the two-run home run in the fifth. HE walked two and allowed two hits on 79 pitches.

For the game, Oklahoma outhit Michigan, 5-4. Lugbauer went 2-for-3 for the Wolverines and Harris 2-for-4 for the Sooners.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. CT. Sophomore right-hander Nathan Wiles (Overland Park, Kan.) will make the start for OU.