Police Look For Two Who Robbed A Tulsa Family Dollar Store

Police are looking for two men who robbed the Family Dollar store near 55th and South Peoria Thursday evening.

Officers said just after 9 p.m., the two, wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas over their faces, walked into the store with guns drawn.

Police say the two jumped the front counter and pushed the cashier out of the way before opening the cash registers, taking the money inside and running out the front door.

There were two customers along with two employees inside the store at the time.

Police say no one was hurt.