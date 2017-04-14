Windy And Warm Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Windy And Warm Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A few storms are lifting out of the area this morning with south winds developing around 15 to 20 mph. by midday.   Strong winds are likely later today in the 20 to 35 mph range by midday to afternoon along with highs in the lower 80's.  

We’ll be rain-free for the rest of today and Saturday before a line of thunderstorm activity approaches the area after midnight Saturday into pre-dawn or early Easter morning.  A few strong to severe storms will be possible late Saturday night across south central Kansas or extreme northwestern Oklahoma.  A few strong storms pre-dawn Sunday may produce some gusty winds but the overall severe weather threat will remain very low.   We may have some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall in spots for the pre-dawn hours.

 A front will move across southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma by this time and stall Sunday afternoon along the I-44 corridor region before lifting northward Monday.   A weak disturbance is likely to trigger additional showers or storms late Sunday night into Monday morning along the boundary which may provide some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall in some locations.  We may also see a few storms Monday afternoon or evening.    The front will lift northward Monday afternoon with south winds and warm air remaining across the state before the next system nears the state.   The EURO and GFS differ on the exact outcome from Tuesday through the end of the week, but the consensus will bring several storm systems into the region for the middle to the end of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will probably be dry, warm and windy.   The upper air flow will be stronger and closer to the state and severe weather threats will be increasing during this period through the end of next week.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

