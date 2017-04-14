Man Dies After Car Hits Tree Next To Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Dies After Car Hits Tree Next To Tulsa Highway

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Tulsa man has died after his car hit a tree late Thursday.

The trooper's report says Larry Miller, 37, was the only person in the car at the time.  They said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. just off westbound Interstate 244 between Memorial Drive and Mingo Road.

In their report, troopers said Miller's 1997 Infinity Q45, for some unknown reason, went off the highway prior to the crash.  

The OHP report states, Larry Miller was not wearing his seat belt at the time.

EMSA took Miller to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

