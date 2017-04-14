Lane Closures To Be Extended For Tulsa Highway 75 Repaving Proje - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lane Closures To Be Extended For Tulsa Highway 75 Repaving Project

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The morning commute from south of Tulsa has just gotten a bit longer and slower thanks to some changes in a repaving project on Highway 75. 

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says workers have narrowed an additional section of the northbound lanes from 41st Street South to the Red Fork Split.

The paving crew is currently removing the top layer of asphalt in one northbound lane on Highway 75 from the Creek Turnpike to the intersection with Interstate 244. It will then put down new asphalt. 

ODOT says as the project progresses, paving crews will be closing and opening lanes at different times.

The department says urges drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible. It says it expects the overall project to be completed this summer.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
