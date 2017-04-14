Two Adults, One Teen Dead In Coffeyville Triple Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Adults, One Teen Dead In Coffeyville Triple Shooting

Reginald Johnson and Kimberly Bell [Facebook photos] Reginald Johnson and Kimberly Bell [Facebook photos]
Photo of the home, courtesy KGGF Radio. Photo of the home, courtesy KGGF Radio.
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas -

Coffeyville Police say they've asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to help investigate it what appears to be a murder-suicide which occurred late Thursday.

Police identify the dead as Reginald L. Johnson, 50, of Coffeyville; Kimberly K. Bell, 47, of Coffeyville; and a 17-year-old juvenile. They are not releasing the name of the teenager.

It happened at a house near 2nd and Maple just after 10 p.m.

“No motive for the shooting has been determined,” said Police Chief Kwin Bromley.  “At this time no other individuals are being investigated regarding this incident.”

Family members of those killed say there was a party at the house Thursday evening.

Jim Hyatt, Kimberly’s brother, said his sister worked at Bell Finance in South Coffeyville as the office manager.

"I couldn't ask for a better sister," he said.

Bell leaves behind several family members, including one she never met.

"She has three beautiful daughters, a granddaughter, another granddaughter on the way," Hyatt said.

Reggie Johnson’s brother, Samuel, said he got a phone call Thursday night saying he should check on his brother. He later found out Reggie is one of the victims.

"It's a shame, it's a shame,” Samuel said. "Stand-up guy. Liked fishing, he liked helping people, doing stuff like that."

Samuel said his brother lived in the house where police found the victims shot to death. He also said that Reggie and Kim were dating.

Both families said they're left with questions.

"I just wonder why. What happened? I mean, my brother was a nice guy, you know? He never harmed anybody," Samuel said.

Hyatt said, "Is the killer still out on the loose? Has he been arrested? Is he the one laying on the front porch?"

Police are investigating the motive but said they aren't investigating anyone else in the shooting.

