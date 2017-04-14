Bever Family Home In Broken Arrow To Be Torn Down

A demolition company tells News On 6 it will begin tearing down the Bever family home in Broken Arrow next week.

A foundation raised enough money to buy the property, which they city of Broken Arrow will turn into a memorial garden to honor the five family members who were murdered there.

Two brothers, Robert and Michael Bever were arrested following the July 2015 murders.

20-year-old Robert is serving life in prison after he pleaded guilty last year. 18-year-old Michael Bever has a court hearing next month ahead of a trial scheduled later this year.

Two sisters survived the assault.