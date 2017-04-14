Broken Arrow Police Investigating Shooting Incident - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Police Investigating Shooting Incident

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have turned their investigation into a shooting over to Broken Arrow Police.

This after the victim showed up at a Tulsa apartment complex Friday morning with what turned out to be a bullet wound in his chest.

TPD told News On 6, the victim showed up at his friend's Broken Arrow home, they then drove to a relative's apartment in the 9700 block of East 75th Street in Tulsa.

Officers were called to the apartments just after 8 a.m. where EMSA took the man to a Tulsa hospital.

Police say at the hospital, doctors found a small caliber bullet lodged in the man's chest.  Broken Arrow Police said earlier they hadn't received any reports of a shooting.  

The name of the 40-year-old victim has not been released.

