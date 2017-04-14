Congressman Jim Bridenstine Says He's Still In Running To Lead N - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Congressman Jim Bridenstine Says He's Still In Running To Lead NASA

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma First District Congressman Jim Bridenstine says he is still in the running to be the new head of NASA.

Bridenstine told News On 6 he was recently asked back for another interview by the Trump administration. 

The Republican said, "I don't know what the end result is, but I keep interviewing, which is an indicator that maybe I'm still in the mix for it."

As a legislator, Bridenstine has proposed a bill that would broadly increase NASA's activity in space exploration. Bridenstine flies E-2Cs in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was once the head of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. He has represented the 1st District which includes Tulsa and Bartlesville since 2013. 

If Bridenstine were to resign the following would happen, according to the secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board:

  • The vacancy would be declared and the filing period set for approximately two weeks after.
  • After that, the timeline becomes more set and it falls onto pre-set election days on the calendar.
  • 90 days after the filing period, the primary would be held.
  • 60 days after the primary, the general election would be held.

So, the timeline would be lengthy to get another representative in place, at least 164 days after the resignation becomes effective.

