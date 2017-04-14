Man Sending Threats To Betty Shelby, Tulsa County DA Sent To Prison

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the violent emails came through the TPD website and started just days after the shooting and contain graphic threats.

A man is headed to prison for sending Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby death threats just weeks after she shot Terrence Crutcher.

Shelby stands trial for that shooting next month.

But Shelby wasn't the only one targeted; the Tulsa County district attorney said he was also on the receiving end of the violent messages.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the violent emails came through the TPD website and started just days after the shooting and contain graphic threats.

In the e-mails, Jeffrey Stevens from Connecticut writes, "Everyone is going to start being killed. Cops, prosecutors, judges, family members."

To Shelby specifically, he says, "The psycho who never should have been given a badge...is going to be executed unless you put them behind bars on murder charges."

Stevens also says, "The Tulsa police chief is going to be killed...death is coming. justice is coming."

Kunzweiler said they immediately got the FBI involved.

Stevens pleaded guilty, and a federal judge ordered him to serve one year in prison and three years’ probation.

Kunzweiler said Stevens also threatened his family, so he won't let his guard down even after Stevens gets released from prison.

"Until I know he's no longer capable of acting on those threats, we're going to have to be mindful of who he is,” Kunzweiler said. “I had to show my family, my wife, my 16-year-old daughter a picture of this guy, and just alert them that if they see somebody that looks like this, get to the opposite side of the street."

Kunzweiler said Stevens goes to prison June 7th.