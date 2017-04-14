Man Sending Threats To Betty Shelby, Tulsa County DA Sent To Pri - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Sending Threats To Betty Shelby, Tulsa County DA Sent To Prison

Posted: Updated:
In the e-mails, Jeffrey Stevens from Connecticut writes, "Everyone is going to start being killed. Cops, prosecutors, judges, family members." In the e-mails, Jeffrey Stevens from Connecticut writes, "Everyone is going to start being killed. Cops, prosecutors, judges, family members."
Stevens pled guilty, and a federal judge ordered him to serve one year in prison and three years’ probation. Stevens pled guilty, and a federal judge ordered him to serve one year in prison and three years’ probation.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the violent emails came through the TPD website and started just days after the shooting and contain graphic threats. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the violent emails came through the TPD website and started just days after the shooting and contain graphic threats.
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man is headed to prison for sending Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby death threats just weeks after she shot Terrence Crutcher.

Shelby stands trial for that shooting next month.

Special Coverage: Terence Crutcher Shooting

But Shelby wasn't the only one targeted; the Tulsa County district attorney said he was also on the receiving end of the violent messages.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the violent emails came through the TPD website and started just days after the shooting and contain graphic threats.

In the e-mails, Jeffrey Stevens from Connecticut writes, "Everyone is going to start being killed. Cops, prosecutors, judges, family members."

1/6/2017 Related Story: Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Tulsa Officials Following Crutcher Shooting

To Shelby specifically, he says, "The psycho who never should have been given a badge...is going to be executed unless you put them behind bars on murder charges."

Stevens also says, "The Tulsa police chief is going to be killed...death is coming. justice is coming."

Kunzweiler said they immediately got the FBI involved.

Stevens pleaded guilty, and a federal judge ordered him to serve one year in prison and three years’ probation.

Kunzweiler said Stevens also threatened his family, so he won't let his guard down even after Stevens gets released from prison.

"Until I know he's no longer capable of acting on those threats, we're going to have to be mindful of who he is,” Kunzweiler said. “I had to show my family, my wife, my 16-year-old daughter a picture of this guy, and just alert them that if they see somebody that looks like this, get to the opposite side of the street."

Kunzweiler said Stevens goes to prison June 7th.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.