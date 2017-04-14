Local Bands Battle At Cain’s For Community Food Bank

Adam Baker of the food bank said the outpouring of high school students shows their dedication to fight hunger.

Friday night, area high school bands showed what they could do in a friendly competition in an attempted to raise money for the program.

Local bands battled it out on the legendary stage of Cain’s Ballroom Friday night, all for a good cause.

All the money raised goes towards the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, which works with 450 other non-profit organizations to distribute food into the local community.

Every week, about 340,000 meals are distributed throughout eastern Oklahoma.

There were two different ways the bands and songwriters could win - votes from the judges and by people donating money to the food bank based on what band they liked best.

"Seeing this event grow from moderately successfully to one that is really kind of blowing up, I love it. It’s a great part of what I do," he said.

For more information, or to donate, you can visit the food bank’s website.