Arkansas Man Killed In Ottawa County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Arkansas Man Killed In Ottawa County Crash

Posted: Updated:
FAIRLAND, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Arkansas man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by an impaired driver in Ottawa County late Friday.

The OHP identified the man as James L. Greer of Siloam Springs.

Troopers said the collision happened on Highway 125 about four miles south of Fairland just after 10:15 p.m.

The OHP accident report states Greer's 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle pulled onto the highway in front a 1994 Ford Explorer. The impact knocked Greer off the motorcycle.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OHP report says the driver of the Explorer, Rolla Werline, 24, of Fairland is suspected of being impaired from drinking.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.