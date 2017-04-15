Arkansas Man Killed In Ottawa County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Arkansas man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by an impaired driver in Ottawa County late Friday.

The OHP identified the man as James L. Greer of Siloam Springs.

Troopers said the collision happened on Highway 125 about four miles south of Fairland just after 10:15 p.m.

The OHP accident report states Greer's 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle pulled onto the highway in front a 1994 Ford Explorer. The impact knocked Greer off the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OHP report says the driver of the Explorer, Rolla Werline, 24, of Fairland is suspected of being impaired from drinking.