Windy And Warm Across Oklahoma With Rain On Easter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Windy And Warm Across Oklahoma With Rain On Easter

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Warm and windy weather continues to kick off our Easter weekend, but rain chances are looming as we head into the big holiday on Sunday.

A small area of low pressure will shift quickly across northeastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning, and as this happens a few isolated showers could develop with potentially a few rumbles of thunder as well. The chance for any one location to see rain is low, but that possibility will exist through late morning.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

After a brief window for isolated showers, expect another day of warm and windy conditions for our Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs look to climb back to the low 80s this afternoon with south winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Scattered strong to severe storms will begin to develop across northwestern Oklahoma and into Kansas by this evening, but our main storm chances will start to arrive after midnight Sunday. Storms are expected to gradually shift south into northeastern Oklahoma by Sunday morning, and Easter sunrise services could be impacted particularly for our counties north of I-40. Fortunately, the severe weather risk appears low here in Green Country.

WARN Interactive Radar

Temperatures should be mild for Easter with 60s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will continue to shift a bit further south during the day Easter Sunday, with chances starting to increase a bit more for southeastern Oklahoma by that time. It shouldn’t be an all-day washout for our Easter here in Green Country, but there will be a chance for a scattered storm or two in just about any location through the day Sunday.

Weather Alerts

The chance for widely scattered storms will continue into Monday as a weak frontal boundary hangs near the area. Like Sunday, multiple areas of scattered storms are expected to develop across eastern Oklahoma on Monday. Again, the severe weather threat appears low though a few strong storms could occur.

A brief lull in storm chances could return by Tuesday, but additional rounds of storms are expected to impact at least parts of Green Country once again by mid to late next week as we remain in an unsettled and active weather pattern. Severe weather chances may ramp up more noticeably by the end of next week, so we’ll be watching!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.