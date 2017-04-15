State Death Row Inmate Marries Oklahoma City Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Death Row Inmate Marries Oklahoma City Woman

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Gilbert Ray Postelle [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] Gilbert Ray Postelle [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

A 30-year-old Oklahoma City man sitting on death row at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester is now married.  

Pittsburg County court records show Gilbert Ray Postelle married 41-year-old Veronica Gale Ward of Oklahoma City on March 16, 2017.

Gilbert and his 33-year-old brother David were charged in the murders of four people in a southeast Oklahoma City mobile home in 2005.  Both were convicted in 2008.  Gilbert was given the death sentence and David was sentenced to life without parole.

12/29/2011 Related Story: Death Penalty Upheld For OKC Man Convicted In Quadruple Murders

Court records show Gilbert Postelle and Veronica Ward applied for a marriage license on March 8th, 2017 through a video conference in which Postelle communicated from prison with the court clerk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.