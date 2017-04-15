State Death Row Inmate Marries Oklahoma City Woman

A 30-year-old Oklahoma City man sitting on death row at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester is now married.

Pittsburg County court records show Gilbert Ray Postelle married 41-year-old Veronica Gale Ward of Oklahoma City on March 16, 2017.

Gilbert and his 33-year-old brother David were charged in the murders of four people in a southeast Oklahoma City mobile home in 2005. Both were convicted in 2008. Gilbert was given the death sentence and David was sentenced to life without parole.

Court records show Gilbert Postelle and Veronica Ward applied for a marriage license on March 8th, 2017 through a video conference in which Postelle communicated from prison with the court clerk.

