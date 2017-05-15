Family Of Owasso Murder Victim Fighting For Answers 30 Years Lat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Family Of Owasso Murder Victim Fighting For Answers 30 Years Later

Posted: Updated:
David Simpson's family hopes re-telling his story will spark new interest in the case in the hopes to finally get answers.
"It was really one of the most shocking things for all of us, it was just disbelief," said Simpson's ex-wife, Anita Bellamy.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso Police found a man shot to death in his bed on May 15, 1987; 30 years later, David Simpson’s family has been seeking closure because the person responsible is still on the run.

The family hopes re-telling his story will spark new interest in the case in the hopes to finally get answers.

"It was really one of the most shocking things for all of us, it was just disbelief," said Simpson’s former wife, Anita Bellamy.

The last three decades have been hard Bellamy and her son.

"It's very difficult because it has it’s hurt so many people, and it's changed courses of lives," she said.

Bellamy said the trauma of losing Simpson put her son in the hospital; 30 years later, she said their son is just now able to speak seriously about how his father's death affected him.

"I look my kids in the eyes and I still see all that pain," she said.

Bellamy said for the first few years she'd call investigators constantly, trying to keep the case alive – but, like so many cases, Simpson's grew cold.

The circumstances behind Simpson's death are suspicious, and Bellamy has her thoughts on who's responsible.

Now, she's moving forward, but not giving up.

"It's time. It's way past time, and somebody has to fight for him because he is not here to fight for himself," Bellamy said.

While there is no clear evidence pointing to the killer, Bellamy knows they are out there and hopes they are watching.

"If you have a conscience or soul of any kind, do the right thing," she said.

About a decade ago, OSBI issued a reward for information. The reward has since been retracted, but OSBI representatives say if a substantial piece of information comes in they could reinstate it.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
