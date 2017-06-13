Ground Broken For New Tulsa Hotel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Ground Broken For New Tulsa Hotel

Posted: Updated:
Hotel rendering Hotel rendering
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Developers break ground on a new downtown Tulsa hotel. The project is a major milestone for one downtown district.

It will be the first hotel in the Blue Dome District, and it will be part of the multi-million dollar Santa Fe Square development.

One after another, the messages from city leaders to developers were similar - without you, Tulsa wouldn't be what it is today.

"I know there is so much more to come, so thank you for your investment," City Councilor Blake Ewing said.

The parking lot just off 1st and Elgin filled up Tuesday as ground was broken for Hotel Indigo - an $18 million, 106-room hotel.

Jason Moskal with InterContinental Hotel Group said each hotel is designed after the neighborhood it sits within, and they just had to be in Tulsa's Blue Dome District.

"It is a little bit of everything - the arts, the music, the culture, the food. All of that is so important," he said.

There will also be a rooftop bar and restaurant to take in the sights of all the neighborhood has to offer.

“I think the walkability is perfect. We have the ballpark nearby, and you saw this weekend with Tulsa Tough. It is a perfect location for this hotel, and it’s going to continue to expand as we see the block around here breaking ground in the next six to 12 months,” said Chief of Economic Development Kathy Taylor.

With the final product being the multi-million dollar Santa Fe Square, set to house 300 apartments, retail and office space.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.