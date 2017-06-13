Ground Broken For New Tulsa Hotel

Developers break ground on a new downtown Tulsa hotel. The project is a major milestone for one downtown district.

It will be the first hotel in the Blue Dome District, and it will be part of the multi-million dollar Santa Fe Square development.

One after another, the messages from city leaders to developers were similar - without you, Tulsa wouldn't be what it is today.

"I know there is so much more to come, so thank you for your investment," City Councilor Blake Ewing said.

The parking lot just off 1st and Elgin filled up Tuesday as ground was broken for Hotel Indigo - an $18 million, 106-room hotel.

Jason Moskal with InterContinental Hotel Group said each hotel is designed after the neighborhood it sits within, and they just had to be in Tulsa's Blue Dome District.

"It is a little bit of everything - the arts, the music, the culture, the food. All of that is so important," he said.

There will also be a rooftop bar and restaurant to take in the sights of all the neighborhood has to offer.

“I think the walkability is perfect. We have the ballpark nearby, and you saw this weekend with Tulsa Tough. It is a perfect location for this hotel, and it’s going to continue to expand as we see the block around here breaking ground in the next six to 12 months,” said Chief of Economic Development Kathy Taylor.

With the final product being the multi-million dollar Santa Fe Square, set to house 300 apartments, retail and office space.