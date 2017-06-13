Coffeyville: Home Of The Icee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Coffeyville: Home Of The Icee

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The birthplace of the Icee is just up the road in Coffeyville, Kansas.

The Chamber of Commerce, a litter over 70 miles away from Tulsa, just got a brand new machine last month, after two and a half years of convincing the Icee folks.

"We need an Icee machine, it's our history," says Samantha Kudrick.

Well, the story is — and it's right on the wall next to the machine — Omar Knedlik's drink dispenser broke down, so he put some Coca-Colas in the freezer.

When he served them, they had a slushy consistency.

Folks loved them.

So he went to work creating the machine that would become Icee.

The chamber is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

