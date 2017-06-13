Tulsa Man Will Stand Trial For Murder Of His Teen Neighbor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Will Stand Trial For Murder Of His Teen Neighbor

Posted: Updated:
Gregory Epperson Gregory Epperson
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge ruled Tuesday that a Tulsa man must stand trial for the murder of a 19-year-old woman who was killed in her own apartment. 

Kelsey Tennant came home for a quick lunch break on March 20, 2017, but she never left her apartment again.

Gregory Epperson, who lived next door, was charged with first-degree murder and assault and battery with intent to kill.

Tuesday was his first court appearance in front of Tennant's friends and family.

3/21/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Teen Dies After Being Attacked In Her Apartment

Tennant's boyfriend, Kevin Allen, lived with her and he testified Tuesday at the hearing. 

The prosecution also called Gregory Epperson's close friend and roommate, Rhonda Thompson, to the stand.

Allen and Thompson both recalled the day when they discovered Kelsey Tennant dead in her apartment.

Allen said as soon as he walked into their apartment, Epperson attacked him from behind, punching him in the face and putting him into a chokehold.

Allen said Epperson was saying things like, "Go down easy" and "don't fight."

After wrestling free twice, Allen ran outside to find help, where he ran into Thompson, who was his next door neighbor.

Allen told her to go inside and get her friend under control. 

When Thompson came back out several minutes later, she was shaking her head, crying, saying, "she's not okay."

Allen went inside and to his upstairs bedroom, where he found his girlfriend lying facedown on the ground.

He said she was as blue as "the color of the Oklahoma state flag."

Allen attempted CPR, but Tennant died of strangulation.

At some point, the witnesses said Epperson left the apartment.

Thompson and Allen say they didn't see him again until police arrested him in Thompson's apartment later that day.

Epperson is due back in court for arraignment on July 6. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.