Big League Dreams Come True For Local Players

The final rounds of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped Wednesday and multiple players in Oklahoma went off the board.

Oklahoma State

Tyler Buffett (RHP) picked 167th by Cincinnati Reds

Trey Cobb (RHP) picked 247th by New York Mets

Garrett McCain (CF) picked 305th by Detroit Tigers

Garrett Benge (INF) picked 401st by Boston Red Sox

Blake Battenfield (RHP) picked 507th by Chicago White Sox

Carson Teel (LHP) picked 1,121st by Boston Res Sox

Oklahoma

JB Olsen (RHP) picked 297th in R 10 by Chicago White Sox

Devon Perez (RHP) picked 625th by Los Angeles Angels

Vincenzo Aiello (RHP) picked 839th by Miami Marlins

Renae Martinez (C) picked 982nd by Arizona Diamondbacks

Oral Roberts

Matt Whatley (C) picked 104th by Texas Rangers

Whatley on getting drafted: "You know, there's really no words to explain it. It's definitely a dream come true, and I'm definitely excited to get in the organization and hopefully win some games. The coaching staff, both here at Claremore and at ORU, they've been huge, and I think I'm definitely grateful for them to not only develop me as a player but as a person as well."

Note: He hit .302 with 11 home runs and 49 driven in this year. He’ll join former Golden Eagles stars Jose Trevino and Chi Chi Gonzalez in the Rangers' system.

Dylan Snypes (SS) picked 457th by New York Mets

Bryce Howe (RHP) picked 539th by Miami Marlins

Josh McMinn (RHP) picked 1,066th by Minnesota Twins

High School

Ryan Vilade (3B), of Stillwater H.S., picked 48th by Colorado Rockies

Cade Cavalli (RHP), of Bixby, picked 860th by Atlanta Braves