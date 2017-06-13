Big League Dreams Come True For Local Players

The Cowboys have one last non-conference opponent left - the Pitt Panthers.More >>
The Cowboys face Pittsburgh this Saturday and several members of the Oklahoma State football team met with media to preview the game.More >>
A University of Oklahoma football fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a statue commemorating quarterback Baker Mayfield planting Oklahoma's flag at midfield after the Sooners' 31-16 victory against Ohio State University.More >>
The OU defense said they actually have their offense to thank for their newfound confidence.More >>
The final rounds of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped Wednesday and multiple players in Oklahoma went off the board.More >>
Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley was selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.More >>
It’s week three of the high school football season.More >>
The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has named OSU alumnus and champion golfer Rickie Fowler grand marshal of OSU Homecoming 2017.More >>
Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.More >>
