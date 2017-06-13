WARNING, DISTURBING: Video Shared On Facebook Shows Violent Beating Of Teen Girl

Tulsa Police say they are investigating a video that's been making the rounds on social media reportedly showing the violent beating of a young woman or teenage girl.

In a statement, Tulsa Police say:

“We are receiving a substantial number of public inquiries regarding a video circulating on Facebook that depicts the violent assault of a female victim that may have occurred in Tulsa. We became aware of the video shortly after it began circulating on Facebook, and the matter was promptly referred to detectives. The case is currently under investigation; for this reason, we will not be commenting on it further at this time.”

