$5,000 Offered To Find Tulsa Pawn Shop Robbery Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A five-thousand-dollar reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and conviction of the men who robbed a Tulsa pawn shop last month.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward, added with $2,500 offered by the National Sports Shooting Foundation, according to a news release.

The bureau released photos Tuesday taken from video surveillance footage of the suspect. He and another man are accused of robbing Cash America Pawn in the 1100 block of South Memorial Drive on May 31, the release states.

One of the men wielded a hammer "in a threatening manner" toward employees as he entered the store. He then shattered several display cases and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry, and five handguns, according to the release.

The man placed the stolen items in a black and orange backpack, which he wore backwards. He fled the scene on foot after spending about 40 seconds inside the store, the release states.

The second man entered the store just after. He lingered for a short period of time before grabbing the remaining jewelry from the shattered display cases, according to the release.

He put the jewelry in a dark-colored backpack. After about a minute inside the store, he attempted to flee on foot, but a store patron prevented him from doing so after calling police, according to the release.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police describe suspect who got away as a black man with a medium build, between 20 and 25 years old, standing about 6 feet tall.
 
At the time of the robbery, he wore a gray knit hat with red-colored lettering, dark-colored sunglasses, a blue-colored bandanna covering the lower half of his face, a gray hooded sweatshirt, possibly a lighter-colored blue shirt under the hooded sweatshirt, darker-blue sweatpants, white running-style shoes with dark accents near the toes and a black backpack with orange accents worn reversed with bag in front, the release states.

Anyone with information may call the ATF Dallas Field Division at 1-469-227-4300 or 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867)

 A tip can also be reported via text or through ATF’s new “reportit” app. To text a tip, send the code ATFDAL to 63975, then follow the link to create a report. All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.

