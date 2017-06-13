Man In Jail Suspected Of Robbing Tulsa Bank

A Tulsa man is in jail, suspected of robbing the Brookside Bank of the West last week.

6/8/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigate Robbery At Bank Of The West

Tulsa Police say several tips pointed to Bryan Dear as the potential robber.

Detectives compared surveillance video from the bank to video from Dear's apartment and confirmed it was the same person.

Dear is being held on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon.