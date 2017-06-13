Law Enforcement Gathers In OK For Trafficking, Sex Crimes Traini - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Law Enforcement Gathers In OK For Trafficking, Sex Crimes Training

Posted: Updated:
More than 170 officers met at Tulsa Community College for a conference about human trafficking and sex crimes. More than 170 officers met at Tulsa Community College for a conference about human trafficking and sex crimes.
Donna Williams with the Regional Organized Crime Information Center. Donna Williams with the Regional Organized Crime Information Center.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Law enforcement officers from six states gathered in Green Country Friday for important training.

More than 170 officers met at Tulsa Community College for a conference about human trafficking and sex crimes.

They talked about techniques for tracking criminals and the importance of sharing information about ongoing investigations.

Donna Williams with the Regional Organized Crime Information Center said, "Information sharing has been critical to law enforcement since the beginning of time."

The conference was put on by the Regional Organized Crime Information Center, which provides resources and training for law enforcement.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.