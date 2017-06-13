Law Enforcement Gathers In OK For Trafficking, Sex Crimes Training

More than 170 officers met at Tulsa Community College for a conference about human trafficking and sex crimes.

Law enforcement officers from six states gathered in Green Country Friday for important training.

More than 170 officers met at Tulsa Community College for a conference about human trafficking and sex crimes.

They talked about techniques for tracking criminals and the importance of sharing information about ongoing investigations.

Donna Williams with the Regional Organized Crime Information Center said, "Information sharing has been critical to law enforcement since the beginning of time."

The conference was put on by the Regional Organized Crime Information Center, which provides resources and training for law enforcement.