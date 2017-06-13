Vigil Honors Joshua Barre, Fatally Shot By Tulsa Law Enforcement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vigil Honors Joshua Barre, Fatally Shot By Tulsa Law Enforcement

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A prayer and march were held Tuesday to remember Joshua Barre.

The 29-year-old man was shot and killed by Tulsa law enforcement last Friday as they were attempting to pick him up for mental health reasons. 

About 50 people came to the vigil to pray that nobody else with a mental illness is killed by police, and to march the same path Joshua took as police followed him from his home to where they shot him.

6/9/2017 Related Story: Deputies, Police Officer Shoot, Kill Man At Tulsa Convenience Store

Some wore shirts reading "Justice for Joshua." Others held signs to spread the message. Friends, family and those affected by Barre's death attended to "be a light."

They first gathered on the very spot that Joshua was killed and prayed. They then marched about a mile to the home where he was staying when police went to serve him with a court-ordered mental health pick-up.

Along the way, the group chanted and rallied others to join them.

6/9/2017 Related Story: Crowd Gathers At Scene Of Fatal Tulsa Law Enforcement Shooting

When they reached the home, the group gathered in a large prayer circle, ultimately asking everyone there to hug each other and let them know they're loved.

Family of Barre say they hope the march draws attention to mental health issues and to tell the community the system failed Joshua. 

Police have yet to release the names of the Tulsa Police officers and  Tulsa County sheriff's deputies who shot Barre.

