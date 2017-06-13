ESPN's Jay Bilas: 'I Think Jawun Evans Is An NBA Player'

With the NBA season now over, all eyes turn to the draft.

It’s a week from Thursday in Brooklyn.

Former Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans figures to hear his name called, but the question is "when?"

At his basketball camp at Southern Nazarene, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas was quite complimentary of him.

"Yeah, I think Jawun Evans is an NBA player,” said Biles. “He's really good in pick-and-rolls, almost like a savant in his feel for it. Reminds me a lot of Chris Paul, but he's smaller. That's the only issue that Jawun faces in the NBA."