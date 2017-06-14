Tulsa Teen Killed In Accidental Shooting, Police Say

Police say a teenager is dead after what they are calling an accidental shooting in a Tulsa home's garage early Wednesday.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of East 51st Place North.

Police talked to two teenage witnesses at the scene, one of whom called police.

They said it was an accident, telling police a shotgun was knocked off an appliance in the garage, causing it to go off striking the victim.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

The two teens were taken to the police department's detective division for questioning.