Oklahoma Lawmakers Weigh In On Alexandria Baseball Field Shootin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Lawmakers Weigh In On Alexandria Baseball Field Shooting

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

None of Oklahoma's congressional delegation were at the site of Wednesday's shooting in Virginia that injured Louisiana congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The shooting occurred at a baseball field, where GOP lawmakers and others were gathered.

News On 6 has confirm all five Oklahoma House members, Jim Bridenstine, Markwayne Mullin, Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Steve Russell were not at the congressional softball practice in Alexandria, just outside of Washington, D.C.

Neither were Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.  

Both men offered prayers for Scalise and the others wounded in the shooting.


 

Representative Frank Lucas issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with my friend Congressman Steve Scalise, congressional staff, and officers injured in attendance at the practice this morning for a charity baseball game. I’m thankful for the incredible and selfless service of U.S. Capitol Police who were on the scene this morning.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.