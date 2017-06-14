Oklahoma Lawmakers Weigh In On Alexandria Baseball Field Shooting

None of Oklahoma's congressional delegation were at the site of Wednesday's shooting in Virginia that injured Louisiana congressman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The shooting occurred at a baseball field, where GOP lawmakers and others were gathered.

News On 6 has confirm all five Oklahoma House members, Jim Bridenstine, Markwayne Mullin, Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Steve Russell were not at the congressional softball practice in Alexandria, just outside of Washington, D.C.

Thoughts & prayers are with @SteveScalise & others injured this AM. Grateful for the @CapitolPolice & their bravery. My staff & I are safe. — Rep. Steve Russell (@RepRussell) June 14, 2017

Neither were Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.

Both men offered prayers for Scalise and the others wounded in the shooting.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, capitol police and all those affected by this tragedy. — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) June 14, 2017





Please join me in praying for @SteveScalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Hill police that were shot in Alexandria. This is so terrible. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 14, 2017

Representative Frank Lucas issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with my friend Congressman Steve Scalise, congressional staff, and officers injured in attendance at the practice this morning for a charity baseball game. I’m thankful for the incredible and selfless service of U.S. Capitol Police who were on the scene this morning.”