Sand Springs Police Warn Of Phone Scam

Sand Springs Police are warning people about an attempted scam someone recently tried to run on two local businesses.

Police said the scammer calls a business and tells them that unless they get a Green Dot prepaid credit card and pay them over the phone, their electricity will be cut off.

"Obviously this is not a sophisticated operation, but we encourage everyone to understand the situation and to never pay someone over the phone by prepaid credit card. If you ever receive a call like this, call the company back on a phone number that you look up off of your bill, not a number the caller gives you," police said.

SSPD said a variation of this scam is when a caller tells people that they will be arrested unless they pay off a debt.

"This is not true, the police do not arrest people for failing to pay a debt to a business," SSPD said.

Police urge people to be safe, wise and skeptical of people who call them.