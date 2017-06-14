Police ID Woman Killed Outside Bartlesville Restaurant

Police have identified a woman shot and killed outside a Bartlesville restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

They say she is 46-year-old Crista Arcella Downey of Pryor.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says Downey and her husband, Johnie Dean Downey, 53, had just left a restaurant next door to the Washington Park Mall. He says the couple were getting into their Ford pickup, when apparently Johnie Downey's gun discharged, striking his wife.

Police say Crista Downey died before officers arrived.

On Tuesday, Captain Hastings believed the shooting was accidental but says their investigation into the incident continues.

