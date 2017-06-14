OHP Captain Paul Timmons Graduates FBI National Academy

Paul Timmons, Captain of the Oklahoma High Patrol, graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia on June 7. He was one of 228 law enforcement officers in the National Academy that consisted of men and women from 47 states.

The officers average 21 years of experience in law enforcement and usually return to their agencies as executives.

The principal speaker at the ceremony was acting FBI Director, Andrew McCabe.

The FBI Academy instructional staff, along with Special Agents and various other staff members holding advanced degrees handled the officer's training. Many of them are recognized internationally.

Class spokesperson, John Richard Russo, Chief of Police for the Rutherford Police Department in Rutherford, New Jersey represented the graduating officers.

A total of 50,141 graduates represent the FBI National Academy's alumni, dating back to 1935.



Timmons has been with OHP for 29 years, and his current assignment is Public Affairs Division Commander.