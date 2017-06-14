Developer Hopes Tulsa's Meridia Building Will Bring Life To Downtown

They've leased almost all the commercial space on the first floor.

The Meridia Apartments opened its doors in Tulsa's Deco District four months ago.

For one year, River City Development chipped away at the old Enterprise building at 6th and Boston in Downtown Tulsa.

They stripped off the glass and brought the building back as apartments and ground floor retail.

"There is something fun and interesting on every side and we want it to be a fun experience," said Developer Hunt Hawkins.

Hawkins said the larger more expensive two bedroom leases went first.

And that was one of the biggest welcomed surprises, he said.

"We are applying for LEED GOLD which is a super energy efficient building and one of our energy bills in a unit was less than five dollars," Hawkins said.

In a couple months, Poke Bowl Love will open its doors on the bottom of the Meridia.

The co-owner is from California and his business partner from here in Tulsa.

Teresa Burkett with the City of Tulsa Parks Board said they're taking advantage of these new neighbors by sprucing up Chapman Park and bringing in artists, new landscaping and lighting.

"We want to make this a dynamic part of Downtown Tulsa just like the Guthrie Green has made such a difference in the Brady Arts District," said Teresa Burkett.

There is still some space left to be leased in the Meridia, but Hawkins said people will just have to be patient to learn more.

"You are going to love it. We also have a letter of intent coming soon maybe for a bar concept with a bar facing the south side as well. There is a lot of fun stuff happening. We built it and now there is a lot of interest," Hawkins said. "So were just very excited."