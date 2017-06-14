San Francisco UPS Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, Including Shooter

Authorities said a shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse has killed three people as well as the shooter. San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday.

He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.

UPS issued a statement Wednesday saying their employees were involved.

“UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning,” the statement read. “Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.”

Nearby, auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

The San Francisco Office of Emergency Services said 911 calls began coming in around 9 a.m. of an active shooter at the massive facility.

A large police response with SWAT officers and vehicles was sent to the area along with first response medical crews. The San Francisco Fire Department said that at least 3 victims were taken to the hospital.

Dozens of UPS employees were escorted from the facility under police guard.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.