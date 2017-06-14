San Francisco UPS Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, Including Shooter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

San Francisco UPS Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, Including Shooter

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
SAN FRANCISCO, California -

Authorities said a shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse has killed three people as well as the shooter. San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday.

He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.

UPS issued a statement Wednesday saying their employees were involved.

“UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning,” the statement read. “Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.”

Nearby, auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

The San Francisco Office of Emergency Services said 911 calls began coming in around 9 a.m. of an active shooter at the massive facility.

A large police response with SWAT officers and vehicles was sent to the area along with first response medical crews. The San Francisco Fire Department said that at least 3 victims were taken to the hospital.

Dozens of UPS employees were escorted from the facility under police guard.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.